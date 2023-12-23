New Laws in New York for 2024: Changes Affecting Your Daily Life

In the upcoming year, several new laws will come into effect in New York, bringing changes that could have an impact on your daily life. From workers’ rights to campus safety, here’s a breakdown of some of these laws:

Minimum wage increase: Beginning in 2024, the minimum wage in New York City, Long Island, and Westchester will be raised to $16 per hour. This move aims to ensure that individuals affected the affordability crisis, including women, single mothers, and people of color, can keep up with the rising cost of living.

Social media privacy: As of March 12, 2024, employers will be prohibited from requesting or requiring access to employees’ or job applicants’ social media accounts. This measure aims to protect individuals’ privacy in the digital age.

Campus safety and hate crimes: Colleges will be required to publish campus crime statistics on their websites and take proactive measures to prevent hate crimes. By informing students about prevention strategies and creating a safe environment, these changes aim to combat baseless violence stemming from prejudice.

Free menstrual products in schools: Non-public schools will be required to provide free menstrual products to students. This measure aims to address a critical need and ensure that students have access to essential resources.

Teenage lifeguards: Lifeguards at pools, beaches, and children’s camps can now be as young as 15, as long as they are under direct supervision. This change seeks to address the lifeguard shortage while prioritizing the safety of children and the public.

Enhanced tenant protections: The New York City Housing Authority (NYCHA) will now be required to give tenants written notice about water outages and situations where the water is unsafe for drinking or cooking. These additional protections aim to ensure the well-being of renters, considering the high percentage of renters in New York.

Statute of limitations extension: The statute of limitations for filing claims of unlawful discrimination under state law will be extended to three years. This change allows individuals more time to take action against discrimination, promoting fairness and justice.

Streamlined wage theft charges: A new law will streamline the prosecution of wage theft charges and create new larceny charges for wage theft. These changes aim to protect employees’ rights and address instances of wage theft more effectively.

As we enter 2024, it is important to stay informed about these new laws and how they may impact your life. By understanding your rights and the protections in place, you can navigate through these changes with confidence.