New Jersey Rings in the New Year with Progressive Policy Updates

In the year 2024, New Jersey will enact a series of forward-thinking laws aimed at promoting social and economic progress. Among these new measures is a minimum wage increase, allowing most employees to earn $15.13 per hour. This surpasses the stagnant federal minimum wage of $7.25 since 2009, emphasizing New Jersey’s commitment to fair compensation.

In a move towards reproductive health equity, certain forms of birth control will now be available over the counter without a prescription at participating pharmacies. Governor Phil Murphy signed a bill earlier this year, ensuring access to contraception in response to the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision that undermined the constitutional right to abortion. This measure removes residency requirements, granting New Jersey pharmacists the ability to provide hormonal contraceptives like the pill, patch, and ring, regardless of a person’s place of residence.

The state government is also implementing 20 tax cuts that will benefit middle-class families and seniors across New Jersey. One notable program, known as ANCHOR, will offer property tax relief. Eligible senior tenants will experience a 55% increase in relief to $700, while homeowners will receive either $1,250 or $1,750 based on their income level. Additionally, the state’s Child Tax Credit program will see an increase, providing up to $1,000 per child under the age of 6 for families earning less than $30,000 annually.

Furthermore, starting from the 2024-2025 school year, New Jersey state school districts will be mandated to offer free menstrual products to students in grades six through 12. At least 50% of female and gender-neutral bathrooms in public schools must stock these products, ensuring that menstruating students have access to necessary supplies without financial burden or shame.

New Jersey’s comprehensive approach to policy-making showcases the state’s commitment to equity, economic empowerment, and access to essential services. These progressive measures set a positive precedent for other states striving to create a fair and inclusive society.