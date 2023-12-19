Discover Family Fun at Local Farms this Holiday Season

Looking for some festive family fun this holiday season? Look no further than the local farms near Staten Island. While you may have missed out on pumpkin picking earlier in the fall, these farms are still open and offering holiday-themed activities for the whole family.

One of the farms worth visiting is the Hacklebarney Farm Cider Mill in Chester, New Jersey. Open on weekends until December 23rd, this farm offers farm-made apple cider, baked goods, and family activities. Take a break from the hustle and bustle of everyday life and enjoy the peaceful and relaxing atmosphere of the farm. Sit the fire, indulge in some hot chocolate or hot mulled cider, and even roast some free s’mores. Don’t forget to stock up on cider, pies, and other baked goods to enjoy throughout the holiday season.

If you’re looking for more than just a farm visit, check out the Christmas on a Small Farm event at Hacklebarney Farm Cider Mill on December 9th and 10th. Local vendors will be present, and guests will receive 10% off storewide. A winter weekend menu featuring delicious dishes like apple cider beans and pulled pork sandwiches will also be available.

Other nearby farms to consider include Allaire Community Farm, Oak Hill Farms, Anne Ellen Christmas Tree Farm, and Norz Hill Farm & Market. Each farm offers its own unique holiday experience, from petting zoos and light shows to hayrides and interactive displays. Whether you’re in the mood for a fun-filled day with the family or a relaxing farm visit, these farms have something for everyone.

So, why not take a break from the city and enjoy some holiday cheer at these local farms? Embrace the season, indulge in festive treats, and create lasting memories with your loved ones.