Illinois Set to Implement New Laws in 2024

Illinois residents can expect several new laws to take effect in the coming year. Governor J.B. Pritzker has signed numerous bills, some of which will begin immediately, while others will come into effect on January 1, 2024. Here are some key laws that could significantly impact residents:

Minimum Wage Increase

Starting January 1, 2024, the minimum wage in Illinois will rise from $13 to $14 per hour. Tipped workers will also see an increase in their wages from $7.80 to $8.40. Employers will be required to pay tipped workers 60% of the minimum wage. Additionally, overtime pay will be mandatory for certain employees who work more than 40 hours a week.

Mandatory Paid Leave

Illinois is set to become one of three states in the country to mandate paid time off for any reason. Under the Paid Leave for All Workers Act, employers will be required to offer paid time off to employees based on the number of hours worked. Employees will not be obligated to provide a reason for their absence as long as they give reasonable notice according to employer standards.

Grocery Initiative

A new bill aims to address food deserts in both urban and rural areas of Illinois. The Grocery Initiative Act seeks to expand access to grocery stores through research and development.

Making Education Equitable

The Whole Child Act is aimed at creating a more inclusive and equitable education system for students. It implements recommendations from the Whole Child Task Force, focusing on establishing trauma-responsive learning environments. The legislation also requires trauma-related training as a part of licensure requirements for K-12 teachers.

Gun Registration Deadline

Assault weapon owners in Illinois have until the end of this year to register their firearms and attachments with the Illinois State Police under the Protect Illinois Communities Act. Failure to comply with the registration process may have legal consequences.

These are just a few of the many laws that will come into effect in Illinois in 2024. It is crucial for residents to familiarize themselves with these changes to ensure compliance and to be aware of their rights and responsibilities under the new legislation.