California Passes Laws Impacting Various Areas of Life

California legislators recently passed several new laws that will come into effect on January 1, 2024, affecting a wide range of aspects of people’s lives. Here is a brief look at some of these laws and their implications:

1. Agricultural workers immigration parole (SB 831): The state will establish a program to allow undocumented agricultural workers in California to work legally, in collaboration with the federal government.

2. Arbitration enforcement (SB 365): Under this law, California trial court proceedings can continue while an appeal is heard for an order dismissing or denying a petition to compel arbitration, providing courts with discretion to decide the course of action.

3. Bicyclists in traffic (AB 1909): This law grants authorization for cyclists to cross intersections unless directed otherwise a bicycle control signal.

4. Borderline personality disorder classification (AB 1412): Borderline personality disorder will no longer be excluded for pretrial diversion, allowing individuals with this disorder to receive mental health treatment instead of jail time for non-violent offenses.

5. Campsite reservation (AB 618): Changes to campsite reservations include credits for cancellations made at least 7 days prior to the booking start date, limits on the number of days people can stay in the same campsite per year, and restrictions on the length of reservations during peak seasons.

6. Child sex trafficking (SB 14): Child sex trafficking will now be classified as a serious felony, leading to longer prison sentences and limited negotiation for plea bargains.

7. Concealed carry (SB 2): Restrictions on carrying firearms in public have been strengthened, including raised age limits and increased training requirements for permit holders. The law also designates “sensitive places” where firearms are prohibited.

8. Conservatorship expansion (SB 43): The criteria for declaring someone “gravely disabled” has expanded to include people whose mental illness or drug addiction prevents them from keeping themselves safe.

9. Cruising ban (AB 436): Lowrider cruising restrictions have been lifted statewide, and cities and towns can no longer impose their own cruising bans. The law recognizes the cultural significance of cruising and encourages the repeal of existing bans.

10. Ebony Alert (SB 2): Similar to the Amber Alert system, the Ebony Alert enables the California Highway Patrol to activate alerts for missing Black youth and young Black women between the ages of 12 and 25.

These are just a few of the laws that will shape California residents’ lives in the coming year, covering topics ranging from employment and public safety to gender-neutral displays in retail stores. It is essential for individuals to familiarize themselves with these new laws to ensure compliance and to navigate any changes they may bring.