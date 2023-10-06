Sharing Joy and Conservation through Llama Hikes at Prairie Patch Farm

Kahle Atherton-Boutte, the owner of Prairie Patch Farm in Johnson County, Iowa, has found a way to combine her love for her late uncle’s land, her creativity, and her llamas. After purchasing her uncle’s property and acquiring two llamas as pets, Atherton-Boutte was inspired to share the beauty of the land and honor her uncle’s conservation work with the public.

The farm, located near Shueyville, offers group hikes with llamas on its 49-acre wildlife preserve. Atherton-Boutte’s goal is to keep her uncle’s memory alive and continue his legacy of conservation in Iowa. By listing the preserve’s cottage on Airbnb and offering llama hikes on Airbnb Experiences, she creates opportunities for others to experience the wonder of the land and connect with nature.

Initially facing challenges, particularly due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Atherton-Boutte found that outdoor activities were a blessing during a time of social distancing. However, it was her venture into TikTok in 2021 that truly catapulted Prairie Patch Farm to new heights. With 119,000 followers and millions of views, Atherton-Boutte’s TikTok content featuring llamas dressed up for Halloween and Christmas gained significant traction. One video, in which Earl the llama dressed as Elsa from Disney’s “Frozen,” set to the song “Let It Go,” went viral.

Through her creative and heartwarming videos, Atherton-Boutte has not only brought joy to countless online viewers but has also brought attention to the important conservation work happening at Prairie Patch Farm. The farm now serves as a beacon of hope, promoting the importance of preserving wildlife and connecting with nature.

