States with the Highest and Lowest Teacher Salaries in the U.S.

According to a recent study personal finance firm MoneyGeek, teacher salaries across the United States vary greatly depending on the metropolitan area. The study analyzed data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics and the Council for Community and Economic Research to determine the purchasing power of teachers in different cities.

While the national average salary for public school teachers is projected to be $68,469 for the 2022-23 school year, when adjusted for inflation, the average has actually declined 6.4% over the past decade, according to the National Education Association (NEA). This decrease in salary is concerning, as it could contribute to staffing shortages in schools.

However, MoneyGeek’s analysis found that in certain metropolitan areas, teachers are able to stretch their salaries further. In McAllen, Texas, educators have the highest purchasing power compared to teachers in other cities. The average annual salary is $73,153, and after accounting for taxes and the cost of living, the adjusted take-home pay comes to $68,271.

For K-12 educators looking to maximize their salaries, the Kennewick-Richland metro area in Washington offers the highest take-home pay at an average of $60,822. Among postsecondary teachers, Las Cruces, New Mexico has the highest purchasing power, with an average take-home pay of $84,429.

In Illinois, the St. Louis metro area, which includes several Illinois counties, ranks highest for teacher salaries. The average annual salary there is over $74,300, with take-home pay averaging around $59,800. Champaign-Urbana is the only other Illinois metro area that ranked in the top half of MoneyGeek’s list, with an average salary of $67,379 and take-home pay of $52,960.

On the other end of the spectrum, teachers in Honolulu, Hawaii, have the lowest take-home pay among the 178 metropolitan areas analyzed. With an average income of $51,778, their take-home pay is just $22,677. Other cities with low teacher salaries include Hilton Head, South Carolina, and Prescott, Arizona.

It is evident that teacher salaries vary greatly across the country, with some areas providing higher purchasing power for educators than others. As low wages continue to be a concern, it is important for policymakers to address these disparities and ensure that teachers are adequately compensated for their hard work and dedication to the education of our youth.