Teachers’ Salaries Vary Across US Metropolitan Areas

A recent analysis conducted personal finance firm MoneyGeek has revealed that the purchasing power of teachers’ salaries varies significantly across different metropolitan areas in the United States. While the average national salary for public school teachers is projected to be $68,469 for the upcoming school year, this average has actually declined 6.4% over the past decade when adjusted for inflation.

In the McAllen-Edinburg-Mission metro area in Texas, educators enjoy the highest purchasing power compared to teachers in other cities. With an average annual salary of $73,153, the adjusted take-home pay for teachers in this area amounts to $68,271 after accounting for taxes and the cost of living. Similarly, the Kennewick-Richland metro area in Washington offers the highest take-home pay for K-12 teachers, averaging at $60,822, while postsecondary teachers fare the best in Las Cruces, New Mexico, with an average take-home pay of $84,429.

Turning our attention to Illinois, MoneyGeek’s analysis also included seven metro areas in and around the state. The highest-ranking metro area in Illinois was the St. Louis area, which includes several counties in Illinois. Teachers in this area earn an average annual salary of over $74,300, with a take-home pay of around $59,800, placing it as the eighth-best metro area for educators in the nation. Champaign-Urbana was the only other Illinois metro area to rank in the top half of MoneyGeek’s list.

On the other end of the spectrum, teachers in Springfield, Illinois, earn the least, with a take-home pay of less than $43,000. Overall, Illinois metro areas tended to have lower rankings and earnings for teachers compared to other areas.

The analysis conducted MoneyGeek was based on data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics and the Council for Community and Economic Research. The findings highlight the disparity in teachers’ salaries across the country and the potential impact on school staffing shortages. As NEA President Becky Pringle emphasized, it is crucial to address these issues and ensure that educators are adequately supported financially.