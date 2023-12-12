Housing Markets Expected to Rebound in 2024, Led California and Ohio

According to data from Realtor.com, housing markets that experienced significant sales declines in 2023 are poised for a rebound in 2024. Industry economists have identified the top 10 housing markets expected to show double-digit sales growth in the new year. While home sales are projected to rise slightly nationwide, the Northeast, Midwest, and Southern California are anticipated to lead the recovery.

California cities such as Oxnard, Riverside, Bakersfield, San Diego, and Sacramento are at the forefront of the housing market resurgence, with average sales growth predictions of 13.1% in 2024. Toledo, Ohio, Las Vegas, Nevada, and Springfield, Massachusetts are also expected to witness a substantial jump in sales activity. The overall leaders in sales growth are projected to be Oxnard (18%), Toledo (14%), and Riverside (13.8%).

One interesting observation is that Toledo is the only market on the list expected to surpass pre-pandemic home sales levels. Realtor.com economists attribute the appeal of the Midwest and Northeast to several factors. These regions offer more affordable housing options compared to larger urban centers, with median listing prices below the national average. Moreover, the top markets in these areas have a higher proportion of homeowners living in mortgage-free homes, providing insulation from the impact of rising mortgage rates.

Additionally, the Midwest and Northeast are known for a higher quality of life that includes cultural amenities, recreational opportunities, and esteemed educational institutions. The combination of affordability, stability against mortgage rate hikes, and a desirable lifestyle make these areas attractive to homebuyers.

Here is Realtor.com’s list of the top ten housing markets of 2024 and their expected average sales growth:

1. Toledo, Ohio: 14%

2. Oxnard-Thousand Oaks-Ventura, California: 18%

3. Rochester, New York: 6.2%

4. San Diego-Chula Vista-Carlsbad, California: 11%

5. Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, California: 13.8%

6. Bakersfield, California: 13.4%

7. Springfield, Massachusetts: 10.5%

8. Worcester, Massachusetts-Connecticut: 9.1%

9. Grand Rapids-Kentwood, Michigan: 6.1%

10. Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, California: 9.2%

Overall, the real estate market is expected to regain momentum in 2024, driven these resilient housing markets.