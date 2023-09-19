Reddit’s Reaction: Cutting Out Racist and Homophobic Grandparents

Reddit users are supporting a poster who is considering cutting her parents out of her and her family’s life due to their racist and homophobic views. The internet is urging the poster, known as OP, to prioritize the well-being and moral education of her children over maintaining a relationship with problematic grandparents.

Many Redditors believe that allowing racist and homophobic individuals to influence her children’s worldview is harmful. They point out that grandparents do not have inherent rights to know their grandchildren and question whether these grandparents are truly positive influences. Redditors encourage OP to consider whether keeping her parents in her life is truly kind to herself, her wife, her neighbors, and her children.

Some users advise OP to take a tough stance against her parents, as people who hold such views often only learn through difficult experiences. They express admiration for the special relationship that OP’s children have with their neighbors, who, unlike the grandparents, promote inclusive and accepting values.

One Redditor even suggested drafting an apology letter to the parents, expressing remorse for exposing the children to their racism. They emphasize that the parents need to understand the harm they have caused and hope for their growth and change.

The consensus among the Reddit community is that OP is not in the wrong, but rather, her parents should be the ones apologizing. Many highlight that family isn’t solely based on blood relations, but also on the love and positive influence people provide.

The overwhelming support from Reddit demonstrates the belief that love and acceptance are more important than familial ties, especially when confronted with racism and homophobia.

Definitions:

– OP: Original poster; the person who made the initial post on Reddit.

– Redditors: Users of the social media platform Reddit, where individuals can engage in discussions on various topics.

Sources:

– No URLs