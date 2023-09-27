The Buzziest Startups in the U.S. According to LinkedIn

A recent report LinkedIn has identified the top startups in the U.S. based on their growth and demand. The rankings are determined factors such as employment growth, engagement, job interest, and the attraction of top talent. Retailers, health startups, and tech companies leveraging artificial intelligence dominate the list, with many of the companies addressing gaps revealed the pandemic.

Ranked as the number one buzziest startup is Ramp, a New York City-based finance tech company. Ramp offers a finance automation platform that provides corporate cards, expense management, and payment solutions. The company currently has 675 full-time employees and is hiring for various roles, such as Senior Associate of Lifecycle Marketing and Customer Experience Manager.

Jumping to the second position is Liquid Death, a canned beverage company based in Los Angeles. Liquid Death sells water and iced teas and experienced a surge in popularity after featuring drummer Travis Barker in their ad campaign. The company is currently hiring for roles such as Director of Financial Reporting and Technical Accounting and Sales and Distribution Analytics Manager.

Coming in at third place is Whatnot, a livestream shopping platform also located in Los Angeles. Whatnot specializes in selling collectibles, ranging from trading cards to sneakers. The company is currently hiring for roles such as Senior Manager of Trust and Safety and Creative Director.

Other startups featured in the top 10 include Wiz, a cloud security company; Cohere Health, a platform that automates prior authorization for healthcare services; Drata, a security automation platform; Tropic, a software procurement platform; Charlie Health, a virtual health company; Dandy, a tech company digitizing the dental lab process; and Seamless.AI.

Overall, these top startups highlight the diverse range of industries that are driving innovation and growth in the U.S. Many of these companies are hiring for high-paying roles in engineering, product and design, analytics, sales and marketing, operations, customer service, and security. Remote work opportunities also make up a significant portion of available jobs.

Sources: LinkedIn Report on Buzziest Startups in the U.S.