15 Internet Celebrities That Call Texas Home

Texas is not only home to a diverse array of celebrities from the worlds of movies, music, and sports but also to a number of internet sensations who have risen to fame through the power of social media. From comedic talents to music prodigies, these internet celebrities have made a name for themselves online and proudly represent the Lone Star State.

One example is Chef Joshua Weissman, a YouTube sensation with over 8 million subscribers. Known for recreating fast food favorites with his own homemade twist, Weissman may have been born in Los Angeles, but he currently calls Austin, Texas home. His videos showcasing his culinary skills and witty personality have captivated audiences worldwide.

Another notable internet success story hailing from Texas is the company Rooster Teeth. If you were an early fan of the internet series “Red vs Blue,” you may be surprised to know that Rooster Teeth was founded in Austin. These pioneers of online entertainment paved the way for many others to follow.

Even established TV celebrities like Joe Rogan, who currently resides Lake Austin and owns a comedy club in Austin called the Comedy Mothership, have found internet stardom. With their own podcasts and online platforms, stars like Rogan have embraced the digital age to connect with their fans directly.

But it’s not just the famous names that have made it big online. There are countless other internet celebrities from Texas who have gained popularity through platforms like YouTube, TikTok, Twitch, and podcasts. From the Grammy-winning a cappella group Pentatonix to multi-talented entertainer and actress Liza Koshy, these internet sensations have amassed legions of followers and garnered numerous awards.

Texas continues to be a hub for internet talent, producing online celebrities who captivate audiences with their unique talents and personalities. These 15 internet celebrities are just a glimpse into the thriving online community that calls Texas home.