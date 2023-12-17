Irresistible Homemade Baklava Bites: A Sweet and Nutty Delight

Are you looking for a delicious and easy-to-make dessert that will impress your guests? Look no further than these homemade baklava bites! Made with a sweetened, buttery pistachio and walnut mixture, these bite-sized treats are the perfect balance of nutty and sweet.

To make these baklava bites, you’ll need frozen phyllo cups, shelled raw walnuts and pistachios, butter, cinnamon, lemon zest, and a few other pantry staples. Preheat your oven to 350°F and line a baking sheet with parchment paper.

In a small saucepan, combine water, light brown sugar, honey, and lemon juice, bringing the mixture to a boil. Reduce the heat and let it simmer until the syrup thickens slightly. Set it aside to cool.

Next, pulse the walnuts and pistachios in a food processor until they are finely chopped. In a large bowl, mix the chopped nuts with melted butter, light brown sugar, cinnamon, lemon zest, and salt. Spoon the nut mixture into each phyllo cup, pressing it down gently to fill the cups.

Bake the baklava bites for about 12 to 14 minutes or until the filling is set and lightly golden. While they are still warm, drizzle each cup with a teaspoon of the syrup, allowing it to soak into the filling. Reserve any remaining syrup for serving.

To add the finishing touch, brush the tops of the bites with the remaining syrup and sprinkle them with the reserved nuts. These mini desserts are perfect for serving at parties or as part of a cookie box. Your guests will be impressed the delicious combination of flavors and textures in every bite.

So why not give this homemade baklava bites recipe a try? With its simple preparation and irresistible taste, it’s sure to become a favorite in your dessert repertoire. Enjoy!