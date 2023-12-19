Revolutionizing Construction: Affordable Homes Built with Sustainable Soil

Summary: A Moroccan startup called Eco-dôme Maroc is leading the way in affordable and environmentally sustainable housing construction. By incorporating traditional methods with modern technology, the company constructs dome-shaped buildings using local soil. Founder Youness Ouazri discovered the rich tradition of earthen construction during his travels, which inspired him to create a concept that is eco-friendly, cost-effective, and quick to implement.

Unlike standard concrete homes, each Eco-dôme is unique and tailored to its site. Before construction begins, soil composition analysis is conducted to determine its suitability. Lime or cement can be added for optimal performance, and thermal simulation models are used to determine the ideal thickness of the dome’s walls. By absorbing heat during the summer and releasing it during the winter, the energy consumption for heating and cooling is significantly reduced or eliminated.

What makes Eco-dôme homes even more appealing is their affordability. Prices range from 2,500 to 4,500 Moroccan dirhams per square meter, making them up to a third cheaper than traditional homes. By eliminating the need to acquire raw materials and associated logistics, such as transportation, the company can keep costs down. Local soil is used as the primary building material, reducing the environmental impact and creating a more sustainable construction process.

Eco-dôme Maroc employs various techniques to build their homes, including the “superadobe” method developed Iranian-American architect Nader Khalili. Stacked polypropylene bags filled with soil are used to create sturdy structures. Additionally, the company utilizes wooden frames to achieve rectangular floor plans instead of the traditional rounded dome shape.

Since its inception, Eco-dôme Maroc has completed over 100 domes across 40 different sites. These structures have proven their resilience, including a 2,700-square-foot cultural center in Agouim, a region with extreme climate conditions. From holiday homes to community buildings, these affordable and sustainable homes are revolutionizing the construction industry in Morocco and beyond.