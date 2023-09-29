Stepmom Asks In-Laws to Leave After Dismissing Her Experience as a New Mom

Every motherhood journey is unique, and it’s important to acknowledge that each mother’s experience is valid. Unfortunately, not everyone understands this, as two in-laws on Reddit recently demonstrated. The stepmom, who has been in her stepkids’ lives for three years, gave birth to her first biological child six weeks ago. Feeling lost and overwhelmed as a new mom, she reached out to her in-laws for support. However, instead of empathy and understanding, she received dismissal and invalidation.

The stepmom’s in-laws told her that she shouldn’t be feeling overwhelmed because she has experience as a mom of three children. They failed to recognize the significant difference between being a stepmom to school-aged kids and raising a newborn. Frustrated and exhausted, the stepmom lost her temper and asked her in-laws to leave for the day.

Thankfully, her husband supported her and stood up to his parents. He told them that they owed his wife an apology and that their dismissive behavior was unacceptable. Reddit users praised the husband for his support and advised the stepmom to focus on herself and her baby, leaving her in-laws to be handled her husband.

This situation highlights the importance of respecting each mother’s individual experience. Just because someone has previous parenting experience does not diminish the challenges and emotions that come with being a new mom. It is crucial to offer empathy, support, and understanding to new mothers, regardless of their previous parental roles.

