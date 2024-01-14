Celebrities and Unique Cars Take Center Stage at Barrett-Jackson Scottsdale 2024 Auction

The highly anticipated annual Barrett-Jackson auction in Scottsdale is just around the corner, creating a buzz among car enthusiasts and collectors from all over. This year’s event, which will take place from January 20 to 28, promises to showcase a stunning lineup of celebrity-owned vehicles and unique cars, offering something for every car lover.

One of the most talked-about cars at the auction is a 2015 Ferrari LaFerrari, previously owned legendary rock musician Sammy Hagar, the lead singer of Van Halen. Hagar himself will be present at the auction, adding to the excitement as his supercar hits the auction block on January 27.

In addition to Hagar’s LaFerrari, other celebrity-owned vehicles up for auction include actor Tom Selleck’s 1953 Dodge Power Wagon Pickup, actor Nicolas Cage’s 1970 Plymouth Hemi ‘Cuda, Pink Floyd drummer Nick Mason’s 1962 Jaguar C-Type Proteus Re-Creation Roadster, and even a 1997 Lamborghini Diablo VT Roadster once owned former President Donald J. Trump.

But the auction doesn’t stop at celebrity cars. Barrett-Jackson Scottsdale 2024 will also feature a remarkable collection of unique and highly desirable supercars. According to Rodney Scearce, the director of public relations, standout cars include a 2015 Porsche 918 Spyder finished in a rare Acid Green paint, which joins the LaFerrari and the McLaren P1 as part of the “holy trinity” of hypercars.

On the other end of the spectrum, the auction will showcase several pre-war classics from the Don Williams Collection, each with a rich history of ownership and awards. Notably, a 1938 Packard 12 Torpedo-Cabriolet, originally owned Geordie Hormel, heir to Hormel Foods Corp, adds a local touch with its Arizona ties.

The highlight of the Don Williams Collection is the 1937 Mercedes-Benz 540K Special Roadster, featuring coachwork the esteemed Mayfair Carriage Co. This rare gem is one of only 70 with custom coachwork, and one of fewer than 10 examples with a U.K. coachbuilder’s touch.

With an impressive lineup of celebrity cars, unique supercars, and classic collectibles, the Barrett-Jackson Scottsdale 2024 auction is set to be an event not to be missed car enthusiasts and collectors alike. For the full list of cars up for auction, visit the official Barrett-Jackson website.

If you’re eager to witness the excitement firsthand, mark your calendars for January 20-28 and head over to WestWorld of Scottsdale. General admission tickets start at $25 for adults, and the experience promises to be worth every penny. Don’t miss out on this incredible opportunity to see some of the finest automobiles in the world.