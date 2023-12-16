Outrage Over University Presidents’ Testimony on Antisemitism Sparks Calls for Resignation

A wave of condemnation has swept across Hollywood following the congressional testimony of the presidents of three of the country’s top universities – Harvard, UPenn, and MIT – regarding the issue of antisemitism on college campuses. The three university leaders, Dr. Claudine Gay, Liz Magill, and Sally Kornbluth, faced intense scrutiny from Rep. Elise Stefanik on whether calls for genocide and the use of the term “intifada” violated their institutions’ codes of conduct.

The celebrities took to social media to express their outrage at the evasive responses given the presidents during the hearing. “Friends” star David Schwimmer criticized the university leaders for their inability to provide a straightforward answer to the questions posed, highlighting their apparent indifference towards antisemitism and the calls for genocide on their campuses. The actor demanded resignations, official apologies, and the enforcement of codes of conduct.

Actress Debra Messing also expressed her dissatisfaction with the testimony, sharing a clip of Al Sharpton condemning the university leaders’ inability to address the issue. Comedian Michael Rapaport took a more direct approach, delivering a harsh message to the presidents, accusing them of underestimating the intelligence of Jewish people.

Patricia Heaton, known for her role in “Everybody Loves Raymond,” questioned the justification of “context” in defending calls for genocide, calling for an explanation of which context would be acceptable to discuss the killing and rape of Jews. Charisma Carpenter, from “Buffy the Vampire Slayer,” used satire to criticize the testimony, creating an image juxtaposing a Holocaust survivor’s tattoo with a mocked-up tattoo that said, “It depends on the context.”

The celebrities’ responses reflect their frustration and disbelief at the university leaders’ lack of clarity and action in addressing the issue of antisemitism on their campuses. Calls for resignation have been growing, with demands for accountability and a commitment to combating hatred and discrimination. The testimonies have sparked a necessary conversation about the responsibilities and obligations of university leaders in fostering inclusive and respectful environments for all students.