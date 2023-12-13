Celebrities: The New Investment Moguls

Summary: A recent study conducted Forex.com reveals that celebrities have become noteworthy players in the investment world. While well-known investors like Michael Burry and Warren Buffett have often dominated discussions, it’s the surprising success of YouTubers that catches attention. On the other hand, comedians seem to lag behind in terms of lucrative trades. Notably, professional athletes boast the highest net worth, averaging around $905 million with a 9.84% return rate. Luxury vehicles and real estate are the most common investments among celebrities, but stocks, luxury yachts, and even cryptocurrencies also hold appeal.

Who is the most successful celebrity investor? According to the study, Kenneth Brian Edmonds, better known as Babyface, could easily be considered one of the greats in investment history. With an impressive return on investment of 134% of his net worth, Babyface primarily focuses on real estate and luxury vehicles, including a $7 million New York property and a $3 million Bugatti Chiron.

TikTok star Chase Hudson also stands out as a highly successful investor, achieving a 68.70% return rate on his modest net worth of $11 million. Following Babyface’s strategy, Hudson predominantly invests in luxury vehicles and real estate.

Music legend Billy Joel takes third place with a return rate of 52.20% on his $230 million net worth, providing solid evidence that even artists can excel in the investment game.

Surprisingly, out of the top 10 celebrities in terms of return rates, only Logan Paul has made notable investments in the crypto market. The American social media influencer, professional wrestler, YouTuber, and actor has averaged a 49% return rate, diversifying his investments with real estate, luxury vehicles, and luxury yachts.

Nicki Minaj, Kanye West, Drake, and Gordon Ramsay occupy spots 6 through 10 on the list. Primarily focusing on real estate, luxury vehicles, luxury yachts, and stocks, they have achieved varying degrees of success, with Nicki Minaj leading the way at 36.90% and Gordon Ramsay lagging behind at 17.60%.

These findings demonstrate that celebrities have become significant players in the investment landscape, with their diverse portfolios and impressive returns challenging traditional ideas of wealth management.