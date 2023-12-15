Google Reveals Top Trending Celebrity Outfits for 2023

Google has recently released its list of top trending celebrity outfits from the year 2023, showcasing the style choices that captured the attention of internet users. Among the notable celebrities who made the list are Margot Robbie, Taylor Swift, Keke Palmer, Travis Kelce, Sam Smith, Ice Spice, and Karol G.

Margot Robbie’s press tour for the movie “Barbie” gained significant attention for her Barbie-inspired fashion choices. Robbie collaborated with stylist Andrew Mukamal to recreate iconic ensembles from Barbie’s vintage wardrobe, featuring designs Vivienne Westwood, Emilio Pucci, and Schiaparelli, with pieces loaned Chanel and Versace.

Taylor Swift, known for her elaborate costume changes during her performances, made headlines with her “Eras Tour” ensembles. She dazzled the stage with multiple designer gowns, including beaded looks Oscar de la Renta and Roberto Cavalli. Swift also showcased her support for the Kansas City Chiefs sporting their team colors, incorporating trendy brands like Stella McCartney, Balenciaga, and Area.

Keke Palmer’s colorful press tour wardrobe and her appearance at the Met Gala were major fashion highlights in 2023. Palmer worked with designer Sergio Hudson to create a tweed strapless gown that perfectly matched the gala’s theme, paying homage to Karl Lagerfeld.

Travis Kelce, thanks to his relationship with Taylor Swift, also caught the eye with his style choices. Many suspected that Kelce drew inspiration from Swift’s various eras, as seen in his plaid outfits reminiscent of her “Evermore” album cover and his matching KidSuper set with the “1989 Bedroom Painting” pattern.

Sam Smith underwent an image transformation in 2023, showcasing avant-garde couture at awards shows and throughout their “Gloria Tour.” Smith wore a Harri latex jumpsuit with exaggerated features at The Brit Awards and collaborated with designers such as Tomo Koizumi, Valentino, and Ed Marler for their stage costumes.

Ice Spice, following in the footsteps of influential female rappers, became a trendsetter with her Y2K-inspired fashion choices. Velour tracksuits, chunky diamond chains, and kitschy graphic T-shirts were among her popular style staples in 2023.

Karol G, known for her successful “Mañana Será Bonito Tour,” wowed audiences with her rhinestoned catsuit designed Bryan Hearns. She also made a splash on the red carpet, donning sparkly ensembles Emilio Pucci, Balmain, and Diesel at various events.

These celebrities have undoubtedly influenced fashion trends in 2023, and their style choices continue to inspire fashion enthusiasts and fans worldwide.