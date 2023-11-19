Miss Universe 2023 Crowning Night Celebrates First-Ever Win for Miss Universe Nicaragua

The Miss Universe 2023 coronation night was filled with excitement and joy as Miss Universe Nicaragua, Sheynnis Palacios, made history winning the prestigious crown for her home country. This momentous occasion was met with overwhelming support and congratulations from celebrities, fans, and fellow beauty queens.

One notable mention was actress Maris Racal, whose gown for the ABS-CBN Ball 2023 bore a striking resemblance to Miss Universe Nicaragua’s winning outfit. Both Maris and Sheynnis donned stunning bejeweled gowns with aquamarine shawls, captivating the audience with their glamorous looks. Maris took to Instagram to express her amazement, sharing a photo with the caption “miss universe preparation dump,” which garnered laughs and congratulations from netizens.

Miss Universe Philippines 2014, MJ Lastimosa, emphasized the sisterhood among the beauty queens during Sheynnis’ crowning moment. The beauty queens gathered on stage, jumping with joy to celebrate her well-deserved win. MJ expressed her admiration for Sheynnis’ good heart, tweeting, “Y’all just know she has a good heart! Our new Miss Universe Sheynnis Palacios!”

Former Miss Universe titleholders Pia Wurtzbach and Catriona Gray also expressed their happiness for Sheynnis’ success. On their respective Instagram posts, they welcomed Sheynnis to the Miss Universe sisterhood and commended her on her remarkable achievement.

While the victory was cause for celebration, there were some who felt disappointment that Michelle Dee did not secure a spot in the Top 5 finalists. Close friends Rhian Ramos and Max Collins expressed their sadness on social media, with Max even posting a viral screenshot of an alleged “initial list” that included Michelle. MJ Lastimosa clarified that the photo was not from the official Miss Universe organization and engaged in a conversation with netizens about the situation.

Despite the mixed emotions, the Miss Universe 2023 coronation night will be remembered as a historic moment for Miss Universe Nicaragua and a celebration of beauty and sisterhood.

FAQ

1. Who won Miss Universe 2023?

Miss Universe Nicaragua, Sheynnis Palacios, won the Miss Universe 2023 crown.

2. What was the reaction to Miss Universe Nicaragua’s win?

Celebrities, netizens, and fellow beauty queens expressed their happiness and congratulated Sheynnis Palacios on her historic win.

3. Did Michelle Dee make it to the Top 5 finalists?

No, Michelle Dee did not secure a spot among the Top 5 finalists in Miss Universe 2023.