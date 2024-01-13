University of Michigan Celebrates College Football Victory and Notable Alumni

The University of Michigan recently claimed victory in the College Football Playoff national championship, securing its 10th title in the school’s history. Head coach Jim Harbaugh, an alumnus of the university, led the Wolverines to an undefeated 15-0 season. The championship game saw Michigan dominate with a 34-13 win against the Washington Huskies.

While the success on the football field is remarkable, the University of Michigan is also known for producing a number of notable alumni who have achieved success in various fields. Here are five well-known celebrities who attended the university before embarking on their successful careers.

1. Tom Brady:

Before becoming an NFL legend with multiple Super Bowl victories, Tom Brady was the quarterback for the University of Michigan. He led the team to an Orange Bowl victory before being drafted the New England Patriots. Brady’s successful career continued with the Patriots, and he recently won his seventh Super Bowl title with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

2. Madonna:

The iconic pop star Madonna attended the University of Michigan in the late 1970s before launching her music career. She went on to become the bestselling female recording artist of all time and achieved success in acting as well, appearing in movies such as “A League of Their Own” and “Evita.”

3. Lucy Liu:

Lucy Liu, known for her roles in films like “Kill Bill: Vol 1” and the “Charlie’s Angels” series, graduated from the University of Michigan in 1990. She has had a versatile career in both film and television and has also been involved in humanitarian work as a UNICEF ambassador.

4. Darren Criss:

Darren Criss, a proud alumnus of the University of Michigan, gained fame for his role on the television show “Glee.” Since graduating in 2009, he has appeared in Broadway shows, released albums, and won awards for his performances, including an Emmy and a Golden Globe.

5. Celia Keenan-Bolger:

Celia Keenan-Bolger, known for her Tony-winning portrayal of Scout Finch in the Broadway adaptation of “To Kill A Mockingbird,” is also an alumna of the University of Michigan. She has made appearances in television shows like “Law & Order” and “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit,” showcasing her versatility as an actress.

The University of Michigan takes pride not only in its athletic achievements but also in the success of its alumni. These notable figures serve as an inspiration to current students and demonstrate the impact a Michigan education can have on one’s future career.