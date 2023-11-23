Patrick Kielty’s Debut Late Late Toy Show: Anticipated Celebrity Guests and Record-Breaking Viewership

Irish comedian Patrick Kielty is set to host his first ever Late Late Toy Show this Friday, captivating audiences with an exciting lineup of celebrity guests. Taking over from Ryan Tubridy in September, Kielty has already proven himself as a talented and engaging host. According to Ladbrokes, there is a strong possibility that his debut show could break records and become the most-watched Toy Show ever.

While it’s all speculation at this point, bookies have given odds of 5/1 that Kielty’s Toy Show will attract the highest viewership in the history of the popular Irish show. This is no small feat, and the anticipation surrounding the event is palpable.

Rumors about surprise appearances from iconic girlband Girls Aloud have been circulating, and bookies have placed odds of 1/2 on the reunited group gracing the Toy Show stage. Fans are eagerly hoping for a nostalgic reunion, reminiscent of their surprise appearance alongside a young super fan back in 2003.

Joining the list of potential celebrity guests is singer-songwriter Cian Ducrot, who has gained significant popularity over the past year. Additionally, there is a strong possibility of Kielty’s wife, Cat Deeley, making an appearance, adding to the excitement of the show.

As Christmas approaches, Ladbrokes is even offering odds on the color of Kielty’s festive jumper. With a 1/2 chance of it being red and 6/4 odds on it being green, fans can only speculate on the cozy and festive attire Kielty will don for the Toy Show.

With all the buzz and anticipation, Nicola McGeady of Ladbrokes believes that this year’s Late Late Toy Show has the potential to be the biggest and best yet. Viewers and punters alike are eagerly placing bets on surprise performances, colorful jumpers, and even whether Kielty will accidentally utter a swear word live on air.

The countdown to Patrick Kielty’s debut Toy Show has begun, and excitement is reaching fever pitch. Irish audiences will be tuning in on Friday, eagerly awaiting a night of entertainment, surprises, and heartwarming moments. Will this be the Toy Show that breaks records? Only time will tell.