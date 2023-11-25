Pre-loved Fashion Takes the Limelight at British Vogue’s Forces For Change Party

The British Vogue’s Forces For Change party held in London last Thursday saw a remarkable trend emerge – pre-loved fashion as the ultimate status symbol. Renowned figures in the fashion, film, and political spheres, including Alexa Chung, Munroe Bergdorf, Jourdan Dunn, and Miquita Oliver, graced the red carpet wearing stunning outfits sourced from eBay. What sets this event apart is not just the glitz and glamour but also the cause it supports.

In a display of generosity, these celebrities have pledged to donate their pre-loved pieces from the party to a charitable auction in collaboration with eBay. This partnership with the leading resale platform aims to shed light on sustainability in the fashion industry and the importance of circular business models in reducing textile waste, a pressing global issue.

The selection of items available for sale includes Munroe’s velvet Stella McCartney dress, Jourdan’s Gucci Tom Ford animal-print bag, and Miquita’s Bottega Veneta bag, showcasing the range of luxury fashion available through eBay. In addition, exclusive pieces like the Tiffany & Co. brooch worn British Vogue editor-in-chief Edward Enninful and designer items such as a Raven Smith-worn Prada suit, Leomie Anderson’s YSL shoes, and Arizona Muse’s Alexander McQueen shoes will also be up for grabs.

The proceeds generated from this charity auction will benefit Canopy Planet, a non-profit organization dedicated to protecting the world’s ancient and endangered forests. By giving pre-loved pieces another lease on life, the auction helps reduce the demand for new clothes, ultimately safeguarding vital forests from deforestation.

Nicole Rycroft, the executive director of Canopy, expressed delight at being the non-profit partner for Vogue’s Forces For Change auction with eBay. She emphasized the significance of the initiative in promoting awareness and providing financial support for Canopy’s work in preserving forests, climate, and species.

Mark your calendars, as the charity auction is scheduled to go live early next year. Don’t miss this unique opportunity to own a piece of celebrity-loved fashion while contributing to a worthy cause. Meanwhile, marvel at the list of stars who have generously donated their pre-loved items through eBay for charity.

FAQ

Q: What is the purpose of the Forces For Change party?

A: The Forces For Change party, hosted British Vogue, celebrates individuals who are making a difference in fashion, film, politics, and the environmental movement.

Q: Which celebrities donated their pre-loved fashion items for the charity auction?

A: Celebrities such as Alexa Chung, Munroe Bergdorf, Jourdan Dunn, and Miquita Oliver donated their pre-loved pieces from the event for the charity auction.

Q: Where can I find the auction?

A: The charity auction will be hosted on eBay, providing a platform for fashion enthusiasts to bid on these unique items.

Q: Who will benefit from the proceeds of the auction?

A: All proceeds from the auction will go to Canopy Planet, a non-profit organization working to protect ancient and endangered forests.

Q: How does the auction contribute to sustainability in the fashion industry?

A: By encouraging the repurposing of pre-loved fashion, the auction promotes a circular business model that aims to reduce textile waste and the demand for new clothing, ultimately minimizing the negative impact on the environment.