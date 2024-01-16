Couples Heat Up the Red Carpet at the 2023 Emmys

The 2023 Emmys ceremony was a night filled with glitz, glamour, and plenty of power couples. From Hollywood veterans to emerging stars, these celebrities graced the red carpet with their significant others in tow. Let’s take a closer look at some of the couples who stole the spotlight at the event.

1. Tim Burton and Monica Bellucci: Filmmaker Tim Burton dazzled alongside the stunning Italian actress Monica Bellucci.

2. Rob McElhenney and Kaitlin Olson: The hilarious duo from “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia,” Rob McElhenney and Kaitlin Olson, radiated love as they posed for cameras.

3. Kayte Walsh and Kelsey Grammer: Actor Kelsey Grammer and his wife, Kayte Walsh, proved that love knows no boundaries as they showcased their affection on the red carpet.

4. Stephen Colbert and Evelyn McGee: Late-night host Stephen Colbert and his wife Evelyn McGee exuded elegance and charm as they attended the star-studded event together.

5. Jessica Betts and Niecy Nash-Betts: Musician Jessica Betts and actress Niecy Nash-Betts stunned onlookers with their undeniable chemistry and fashion-forward ensembles.

6. Keri Russell and Matthew Rhys: This power couple, known for their work in “The Americans,” oozed sophistication as they made their entrance.

7. Brian Cox and Nicole Ansari-Cox: Legendary actor Brian Cox and his wife Nicole Ansari-Cox showcased their strong bond as they smiled for the cameras.

8. Jon Hamm and Anna Osceola: “Mad Men” heartthrob Jon Hamm and his partner Anna Osceola turned heads with their impeccable style and undeniable chemistry.

9. Sheryl Lee Ralph and Vincent Hughes: Actress Sheryl Lee Ralph and politician Vincent Hughes were the epitome of a power couple as they graced the red carpet together.

10. Emily V. Gordon and Kumail Nanjiani: “The Big Sick” writer Emily V. Gordon and her husband, actor Kumail Nanjiani, stole hearts with their infectious smiles and undeniable love for each other.

These are just a few of the couples who walked the red carpet at the 2023 Emmys. Their love and support for one another added an extra layer of excitement to an already star-studded event.