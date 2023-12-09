Las Vegas Tops List of Most Fun Cities in America

A recent study conducted WalletHub has ranked the most fun cities in America, and Las Vegas has claimed the number one spot. The study ranked over 180 cities based on 65 factors, including attractions, restaurant diversity, bars per capita, amusement parks, sports venues, and costs. Las Vegas scored a whopping 71.38 out of 100, with its vibrant nightlife, numerous casinos, and abundance of music festivals being highlighted as major contributing factors to its top ranking.

Following closely behind Las Vegas are Orlando, Miami, and Atlanta, securing the second, third, and fourth positions respectively. San Francisco also made it to the top five, with its cultural attractions, music venues, and lively atmosphere earning it a score of 53.35.

Three California cities managed to make their way into the top 20 of the list. San Francisco, San Diego, and Los Angeles ranked fifth, sixteenth, and twentieth respectively. Los Angeles, in particular, had the highest number of restaurants per capita and attractions, but it received lower marks for metrics such as festivals per capita, playgrounds per capita, and average beer price.

On the flip side, Oxnard, a city in Southern California, ranked near the bottom of the list, coming in at 180th place with a score of only 20.20. WalletHub’s ranking seemed to favor cities with vibrant nightlife and entertainment options, as Pearl City, Hawaii, with its stunning coastlines, ranked last at 182nd place.

While the concept of fun may be subjective, this study offers valuable insights into the cities that provide a wide range of activities and attractions for residents and tourists alike. Whether it’s the bright lights of Las Vegas or the cultural offerings of San Francisco, these cities prove that fun can be found in various ways across America.