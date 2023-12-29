A Growing Trend of Celebrities Investing in Oklahoma Restaurants

Celebrities from all over the world, as well as local stars, are increasingly showing their support for Oklahoma’s culinary scene lending their names and time to various restaurants and bars. While some of these celebrities have personal connections to the state, others are simply looking to expand their businesses establishing a presence in Oklahoma.

One interesting aspect to consider is the level of involvement that these celebrities have with the restaurants bearing their names. It ranges from outright ownership and active participation to mere licensing agreements, where the celebrity lends their name but has no involvement in the day-to-day operations.

Reba McEntire, for example, is a 50/50 partner with the Choctaw Nation in Reba’s Place, located in Atoka. Although she primarily resides in Nashville, McEntire remains closely connected to the restaurant. She assists the chefs in making decisions about the menu, selects the decor, and maintains regular contact to ensure its success. In fact, her niece even moved back to Oklahoma to manage the restaurant.

On the other hand, Toby Keith’s I Love This Bar, operated Hal Smith Restaurants, is a licensing venture. Keith is not directly involved in the restaurants, but early issues with licensing through Boomtown Entertainment led to Keith’s team being more selective in their partnerships.

Blake Shelton’s Ole Red, located in Tishomingo, is owned and operated Ryman Hospitality Properties, but Shelton, as an Opry member, actively participates in the bar. He frequently visits different locations across the country, including the one in his hometown. It’s not uncommon to find Shelton himself, a former team member from “The Voice,” or another up-and-coming singer performing on stage at any of the four Ole Reds.

Ree Drummond, also known as The Pioneer Woman, owns and operates The Mercantile in Pawhuska. The building underwent renovations and reopened earlier this year with upgrades to the interior and menu. Drummond and her husband also own nearby establishments, P-Town Pizza and Charlie’s Ice Cream Shop.

Gordon Ramsay’s Kitchen in Oklahoma City is a venture of Gordon Ramsay North America, a partnership between the renowned chef and private equity firm Lion Capital. While Ramsay’s busy schedule limits his presence in the Oklahoma City location, patrons can still enjoy classic dishes like beef Wellington and sticky toffee pudding.

Food enthusiasts can embark on a trip to “Flavortown” at Guy Fieri’s restaurant in Oklahoma, which is one of over 80 scratch kitchens owned Fieri’s company, Knuckle Sandwich LLC. The restaurant is situated inside the Choctaw Casino & Resort in Durant.

Lastly, fans of the late Jimmy Buffett can experience his signature laid-back vibe at Margaritaville, 5 O’Clock Somewhere Bar, and LandShark Bar and Grill in Tulsa. These establishments are part of the more than 30 concepts owned Margaritaville Holdings LLC.

In conclusion, the growing number of celebrity restaurants in Oklahoma demonstrates the appeal of the state’s culinary landscape. Whether through ownership, licensing, or active participation, celebrities are leaving their mark on the local dining scene, bringing a touch of fame to these establishments.