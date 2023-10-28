Exploring the Haunted Tales of Commercial Real Estate Transactions

As a seasoned real estate broker with nearly four decades of experience, I have encountered my fair share of hair-raising situations in the realm of commercial real estate transactions. From startling oversights to bone-chilling surprises, here are some of the scariest tales that have sent shivers down my spine.

1. The Mysterious Inspection Oversight

During the due diligence period, a buyer asked my partner and me to engage a building inspector in his absence. The inspection went smoothly, and the buyer closed the deal. However, a month later, a shocking revelation emerged – the building had no air conditioning! Fortunately, the building inspector took responsibility and covered the cost of replacing it.

2. The Bewitched Lender

In one recent case, a bank insisted on a 60-day loan contingency. As the deadline approached, the bank unexpectedly demanded that the buyer obtain building permits for tenant improvements, leading to a 120-day delay. Thanks to the seller’s cooperation, we managed to secure an extension, but it still caused a frightful delay in closing the deal.

3. The Appraisal Nightmare

Between 2009 and 2011, nearly every deal I was involved in encountered appraisal challenges. Negotiating price reductions, increased down payments, or a combination of both became the norm. Setting proper expectations for all parties involved was crucial. Communicating that the agreed-upon price was subject to appraisal allowed for more effective problem-solving.

FAQs

Q: What should I do if I encounter unexpected hurdles during the city permitting process?

A: Anticipating hurdles and properly structuring the transaction can help mitigate challenges. Communicate any specific permit requirements early on and discuss the necessary steps to obtain them, making your request more credible.

Q: What if I discover a major issue with the property after purchasing or leasing it?

A: If the issue is discovered during due diligence, you may have the ability to cancel the transaction without penalty. However, after contingencies are waived, consulting a real estate attorney is essential, as recourse and warranty rules vary state.

Q: Can I choose a different broker even if my previous one requires payment?

A: As the occupant or owner, you have the power to choose your representation. In the case of a previous broker requiring payment, you can still opt for different representation, though it might come with additional costs.

So, as you embark on your own commercial real estate journey, remember to beware of the ghoulish surprises that may lurk behind the scenes. With careful planning, clear communication, and the guidance of experts, you can navigate these haunting tales and find the perfect real estate solution.

*Source: [Lee & Associates Commercial Real Estate Services](https://www.lee-associates.com/)*