The Impact of Social Media on Adolescent Mental Health

A recent lawsuit filed state attorneys general against Meta, the parent company of Facebook and Instagram, has brought attention to the potential mental health issues caused social media platforms in adolescents. While children’s use of social media has evolved over the years, with platforms like YouTube, TikTok, Snapchat, and Instagram gaining popularity, concerns about the safety of these platforms persist.

Design It For Us, a youth-led advocacy group advocating for safer online platforms, is among the voices urging tech companies to prioritize safeguards on social media. It is essential to consider the apps that children are using the most and the safety features implemented social media sites to protect them.

A survey conducted Pew Research reveals that YouTube continues to be a favored platform among teenagers, with 90% of surveyed teens reporting its usage. Following closely behind are TikTok, Snapchat, and Instagram. The survey also indicates that the usage of these platforms has remained relatively stable among 13- to 17-year-olds. However, it should be noted that Facebook and X (formerly Twitter) have experienced a decline in popularity over the past decade.

The pervasive use of the internet and smartphones among teenagers is worth noting. Around 50% of teens claim to use the internet “almost constantly,” while 95% have access to smartphones. Additionally, the majority of teens have access to desktop or laptop computers, gaming consoles, and tablets.

With regards to safety features, social media platforms have taken steps to address concerns. YouTube offers a separate app called YouTube Kids, which provides a filtered and age-appropriate experience for children. TikTok has implemented “Kids Mode” for users under 13, limiting their activities within the app. Snapchat requires users to be 13 or older and provides a digital literacy program called Safety Snapshot. Instagram has various safety features such as privacy settings, restrictions on interaction with adult accounts, content controls, and parental supervision tools.

While these safety measures are important, ongoing efforts are necessary to ensure the protection and well-being of adolescents on social media platforms. It is crucial for both tech companies and users to actively engage in creating a safer online environment.