Bethany Joy Lenz Opens Up About Overcoming a Decade in a Cult

Summary: In a recent podcast episode, actress Bethany Joy Lenz revealed her shocking past of being involved in a cult for 10 years. She shared the difficulties she faced, including distancing herself from friends and family and turning down major career opportunities. Lenz now wants to use her experience to inspire others and warn them about the dangers of such groups.

Actress Bethany Joy Lenz, known for her role in the popular TV series One Tree Hill, made a startling revelation during a recent episode of the podcast Drama Queens. Speaking alongside former co-stars Sophia Bush and Hilarie Burton, Lenz shared that she had spent a decade of her life in a cult.

Lenz expressed her desire to document her experience and recovery, stating that there is much to tell about her journey. She reflected on the painful and shameful aspects of her time in the cult, particularly the isolation from friends and family, causing her to miss out on significant life events.

Moreover, Lenz disclosed that her loyalty to the cult had led her to pass up on numerous career opportunities. She turned down roles in “huge movies” and Broadway shows during the peak of her acting career. In hindsight, she realized that she had sacrificed her dreams and aspirations for what she believed was a noble and spiritual cause. Lenz emphasized the danger of any group that demands unquestioned adherence to their beliefs in exchange for love and acceptance.

Now in her forties, Lenz aims to use her past experiences to raise awareness and support others who may have been caught in similar situations. She advises individuals to be cautious of groups that require unquestioning conformity and encourages them to run in the opposite direction.

Bethany Joy Lenz’s candid revelations serve as a reminder that even those in the public eye can fall victim to manipulation and lose their sense of self. By sharing her story, Lenz hopes to shed light on the dark reality of cults and inspire others to find the strength to break free from such toxic environments.