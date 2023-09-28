Meta Quest+ October 2023 Games Revealed: Onward and Little Cities

Meta has announced the upcoming games for its Meta Quest+ subscription service for October 2023. At only $8 per month, subscribers can access a range of games on the Meta Quest platform.

Starting from October 1, the current offerings of Red Matter 2 and Another Fisherman’s Tale will be replaced with two new games. The first is Onward, a tactical military simulator that allows players to engage in realistic combat scenarios. The second game is Little Cities, a city-building simulator that challenges players to create and manage their own urban landscapes.

One of the perks of being a Meta Quest+ subscriber is that you get to keep the games in your library for as long as you remain subscribed. This means that even if you cancel your membership, you can regain access to previously redeemed games if you decide to resubscribe in the future.

In addition to the game announcements, Meta also revealed some exciting news at the Meta Connect 2023 event. People who purchase the 512GB model of the upcoming Meta Quest 3 will receive a six-month Quest+ subscription trial. Furthermore, those who pre-order the Meta Quest 3 can expect their devices to ship on October 10.

Meta Quest+ has been steadily adding new titles to its library each month. Previous offerings included popular games like Walkabout Mini Golf, Mothergunship: Forge, Pistol Whip, and Pixel Ripped 1995.

With the availability of these new games, Meta is continuing to enhance the gaming experience for its users. Whether you are a fan of military simulations or city-building games, Meta Quest+ offers a variety of options to cater to different gaming preferences.

