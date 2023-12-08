Young Celebrities Honored for Animal Advocacy Efforts

Summary: Millie Bobby Brown, Katy Perry, Madelyn Cline, and Ashley Jackson are among the young celebrities recognized for their animal advocacy PETA’s youth division, peta2. The Libby Awards aim to acknowledge individuals, organizations, and brands that go above and beyond for animals. Winners include Millie Bobby Brown for her cruelty-free beauty brand and dog adoption efforts, Madelyn Cline for promoting vegan leather and sustainable fashion, Katy Perry for her vegan shoe brand, and Ashley Jackson for her campaign for food justice.

Millie Bobby Brown and Katy Perry: Champions for Animals

Millie Bobby Brown and Katy Perry have been hailed as animal advocates for their outstanding contributions. Brown, known for her role in “Stranger Things,” was not only recognized for her talent in the entertainment industry but also for her commitment to cruelty-free beauty. Her vegan makeup line, Florence Mills, received the Favorite Celeb Cruelty-Free Beauty Brand award. Moreover, Brown’s adoption of her dog, Pepperoni, earned her the Pawsome Animal Adoption Advocate award. She frequently urges her followers to adopt animals from shelters instead of supporting breeders.

Katy Perry, acclaimed pop sensation, proved that fashion and animal welfare can go hand in hand. Her designer shoe brand, Katy Perry Collections, was honored with the Favorite Celeb Vegan Brand award. Known for its unique and colorful styles, the brand has managed to prioritize animal-friendliness without compromising on style and innovation.

Madelyn Cline and Ashley Jackson: Leading the Way

Joining the list of animal advocates is Madelyn Cline, who gained recognition for her commitment to sustainable fashion. Cline received the Best Viral Moment for Animals award for her collaboration with vegan fashion designer Stella McCartney. By promoting vegan leather and sustainable fashion, Cline not only creates awareness about cruelty-free alternatives but also encourages responsible consumer choices.

Ashley Jackson, daughter of civil rights activist Rev. Jesse Jackson, was honored for her involvement in advocating for both animal and human rights. Jackson’s campaign for food justice earned her the Favorite PETA Collab award. Through her efforts, she highlights the importance of equal access to nutritious, plant-based food options for all individuals.

PETA Encourages Compassionate Actions

In a statement, peta2 Senior Director Rachelle Owen commended these young advocates for their tireless efforts to help animals. Owen emphasized the impact of promoting vegan food and products, as well as adopting animals from shelters. She urged people to follow in their footsteps adopting a compassionate lifestyle, free from animal exploitation.

As a token of recognition, Libby Award winners will receive personalized certificates from peta2, along with a year’s worth of bragging rights. The awards aim to encourage and inspire others to get involved in animal advocacy.

If you are interested in supporting animal welfare, there are numerous ways to make a difference without requiring significant time or money. By following these 10 simple steps, you can contribute to a more compassionate world for animals.

[Source: Photographs Jeffrey Mayer, Karwai Tang, and Jun Sato via Getty Images, edited VFL]