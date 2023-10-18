DIY Nail Art Designs You Can Try at Home

Are you in need of some nail art inspiration? Look no further than Pinterest, where you can find a plethora of ideas ranging from simple to daring designs. However, the vast number of options can be overwhelming. To make your life easier, we’ve scoured Pinterest and found six of the coolest nail art designs that you can easily do yourself at home.

Before we dive in, it’s important to note that we are not nail art experts. We’ve tested these designs ourselves to prove that anyone can achieve them with a little practice. So, if we can do it, you can too!

One of the top trends to try this season is “hot chocolate” nails. This neutral shade is perfect for those who prefer a more subtle look. To achieve this design, start with a base coat, apply two coats of a deep brown polish, and finish with a high-shine top coat. This manicure is easy to maintain, as you can simply fill in any chipped spots with polish.

Another popular trend is metallic, chrome nails. While most chrome powders are only available in salons, DIY enthusiasts have found success using shimmery face highlighters and top coats. After applying a bold color as the base, buff in a sparkly face powder highlighter using your finger, and seal it with a top coat. For extra ease, try using a shimmery top coat over a dark base.

OPI’s “Funny Bunny” is a sheer shade that has been a favorite in salons for years. Achieving an even application of this polish can be challenging, so make sure to properly prep your nails and apply multiple coats. The professional technique is to apply one slick down the center of the nail and one on each side.

Lastly, French tips with bright or rainbow colors are a fun and vibrant choice. Start with a base coat, and then apply your chosen color to the tips of your nails. This design allows for creativity, so feel free to mix and match colors to create your own unique look.

So, why not give these DIY nail art designs a try? With a little practice and the right tools, you can achieve salon-worthy nails from the comfort of your own home.

Sources:

– https://www.refinery29.com/en-gb/nail-art-designs-best-spring-nail-polish#slide-10

– Images courtesy of Pinterest and Lauren Cunningham.