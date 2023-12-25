Gen Z and Millennials Embrace Bold Trends in 2024

With its ever-growing user base, Pinterest has become a leading force in predicting emerging trends. Their recently released ‘Pinterest Predicts’ 2024 report provides insights into the upcoming trends that will influence the beauty and fashion industry. Gen Z and Millennials are at the forefront of these trends, showcasing a desire for personalization, luxury, and individual expression.

One of the standout trends for 2024 is the resurgence of “Blue Beauty.” Pinterest notes that Gen Z and Millennials will be searching for ways to incorporate bold blue makeup into their beauty routines. The appeal of this nostalgic 60s staple lies in its versatility, as it looks striking on all skin tones. Searches for blue eyeshadow, fun blue nails, light blue prom makeup, aqua makeup looks, and blue quince makeup have all seen significant increases. This trend indicates a shift towards more vibrant and expressive makeup choices, blending nostalgia with contemporary style.

In 2024, skincare will take center stage with the “Head to Glow” trend. Both Boomers and Gen Z will invest heavily in luxury lotions, in-home spa experiences, and SPF. This shift towards holistic body care is evident in the rising interest in sunscreen, body moisturizer aesthetics, spa aesthetics, body skincare routines, and overall body care. Consumers are recognizing the importance of taking care of their skin from head to toe, embracing self-care in their beauty routines.

Furthermore, the “Make It Big” trend highlights the preference for larger-than-life beauty and fashion accessories. Millennials and Gen Z will gravitate towards bold statement pieces that complement their hairstyles and reflect their individuality. Chunky hoops, big braids hairstyles, wavy perms for men, sculptural jewelry, and big buns have all seen increases in popularity. This trend signifies a shift towards embracing confidence and uniqueness through fashion choices.

The emerging trends for 2024 demonstrate the evolving tastes and priorities of Gen Z and Millennials. These generations seek personalization, luxury, and individual expression in their beauty and fashion choices. As these trends gain momentum, we can expect to see a transformative impact on the industry, shaping the landscape in the years to come.