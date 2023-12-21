TikTok’s Impact on Music Discovery: Spanish Users’ Favorite Songs and Artists

Despite being a challenging year for many, TikTok has managed to captivate users with its viral trends and entertaining content. One significant impact of the social network is its ability to introduce users to new music and make songs become instant hits. This phenomenon holds true for Spanish users, who have shown a clear preference for music in their native language.

In a recent revelation, TikTok Spain shared the top 10 songs that were most shared Spanish users in 2023. Unsurprisingly, urban music has gained immense popularity, with Myke Tower’s “Lala” claiming the top spot on the list. However, it is Shakira who reigns supreme this year, securing three spots in the top 10. Her collaborations with Bizarrap (“Shakira: Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 53”) and Karol G (“TQG”) landed at number 2 and number 3, respectively. Not to mention, her solo track “Acrostic” claimed the fourth spot. The only Spanish artists who made it to the top 10 were Rosalía with “Beso” and Bad Gyal with “Chulo,” two songs that have undoubtedly fueled dance parties across the nation.

Furthermore, TikTok Spain also disclosed the ten Spanish artists whose songs have garnered the most traction on the platform. These artists have become consistent suppliers of music for TikTok users, forming the backbone of their trending videos. Among them are well-known names like Rosalía, Lola Indigo, and Aitana, who have gained massive popularity on the social network.

The rise of TikTok as a music discovery platform in 2023 is undeniable. With its vast user base and engaging features, the platform has become an essential tool for artists to reach new audiences and for users to uncover fresh music. TikTok not only reflects the tastes of Spanish users but also serves as a testament to the platform’s global influence on the music industry. As we move forward, it will be fascinating to see how TikTok continues to shape the music landscape and contribute to the discovery of new sounds.