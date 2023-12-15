New Thriller Series “The Night Agent” Dominates Netflix

In a surprising turn of events, the conspiracy thriller series “The Night Agent” has taken the streaming world storm, becoming the most popular show on Netflix, according to the platform’s recently released “What We Watched” engagement report. The report, which presents a comprehensive overview of Netflix’s viewing data for the first half of 2023, includes more than 18,000 titles and represents 99% of all viewing on the platform.

Netflix plans to release the “What We Watched” report twice a year, and this initial edition covers the period from January to June of 2023. With nearly 240 million subscribers, the streaming giant aims to provide its users with valuable insights into the viewing habits of its vast audience.

“The Night Agent” claimed the top spot on the list, with an astounding 812.1 million hours viewed since its release on March 23, 2023. This gripping thriller has captivated audiences with its engaging storyline and compelling characters, solidifying its position as a must-watch series.

While “The Night Agent” reigned supreme, it faced tough competition from other popular shows. The second season of “Ginny & Georgia” secured the second spot with 665.1 million hours viewed, closely followed the Korean psychological thriller “The Glory” at number three with 622.8 million hours viewed.

Netflix emphasizes that the ranking alone doesn’t provide sufficient context for comparing the popularity of different titles. Instead, the platform suggests referring to the weekly Top 10 and Most Popular lists, which take into account run times and premiere dates, to make more accurate comparisons.

As viewers continue to seek thrilling and immersive content, “The Night Agent” stands out as a frontrunner in the streaming world, delivering gripping storytelling and keeping audiences on the edge of their seats.