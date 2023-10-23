The Fashion Girlies Have Spoken: Popular Halloween Costumes for 2023

With Halloween just around the corner, it’s time to start planning your costume if you want to avoid the basic options. To get some inspiration, we took a look at Pinterest and Depop, two popular apps known for their fashion-forward users. Here are the top Halloween costumes for 2023 according to these platforms.

On Pinterest, group costumes are all the rage this year. Rather than going as a solitary character, people are opting for themed outfits with their friends. Here are the top ten group costumes on Pinterest:

1. Kens

2. The Little Mermaid and friends

3. Scooby Doo and the gang

4. The Addams Family

5. Taylor Swift’s many Eras tour looks

6. All the Barbies

7. The Lionesses

8. The Summer I Turned Pretty – Belly and the boys

9. Any of the iconic Euphoria fits

10. Daisy Jones and the Six

On Depop, the trends are leaning more towards showbiz-inspired costumes. Here are the top costumes on Depop’s Halloween hotlist:

– Posh and Becks

– Hailey and Justin Bieber

– Rihanna performing at the Superbowl

– Beyoncé on her Renaissance tour

– Tanya from The White Lotus

– Timothée Chalamet in Wonka

Whether you’re looking for a group costume or a show-stopping individual outfit, these ideas will surely make you stand out this Halloween. It’s time to get creative and start planning your perfect costume!

