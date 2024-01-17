Unexpected Career Paths of Latino Celebrities

Summary: Latin celebrities are known for their talent and success in their respective industries. However, it is intriguing to imagine alternative career paths that these famous individuals could have pursued. Here are some surprising career choices that could have been taken nine Latino celebrities.

1. Peso Pluma

Before the fame, Peso Pluma, age 24, had dreams of becoming a professional soccer player. He showcased his skills for years and played alongside renowned players like José Juan Macías. However, destiny had different plans for him, leading him to a career in music.

2. Platanito

Popular Mexican comedian Platanito, known for his hilarious performances, initially studied communications in university. However, he decided to leave college and pursue his true passion, eventually becoming one of the most beloved clowns in the industry.

3. Sofia Vergara

In an alternate reality, Sofia Vergara, now a successful actress, might have become a dentist. She once dreamt of being a doctor but found medical school to be too time-consuming. As a result, she decided to explore dentistry, although it was short-lived.

4. Lin-Manuel Miranda

Lin-Manuel Miranda, the talented creator of “Hamilton,” initially dabbled in teaching. After a year of teaching seventh-grade English, his musical breakthrough propelled him into the realm of Broadway. However, before that, he had various jobs, including working at McDonald’s, writing for a community newspaper, and operating a slushee machine.

5. Eladio Carrión

Before making waves in the music industry, Puerto Rican trapero and reggaetonero Eladio Carrión pursued a career in competitive swimming. He represented Puerto Rico in prestigious swimming events, but ultimately decided to focus on his music career due to the limited financial opportunities in swimming.

6. Cardi B

Believe it or not, Cardi B had humble beginnings as a grocery store employee. She worked as a cashier in New York City before becoming a stripper. Her days at the grocery store abruptly ended after she was fired for offering a generous discount to a colleague. The manager’s suggestion for her next job? A strip club. And the rest, as they say, is history.

7. Eva Longoria

Eva Longoria, known for her acting and producing skills, initially worked at Wendy’s to save money for her quinceañera. Rather than pursuing acting right away, she attended university and earned a degree in kinesiology. After college, she found success as a headhunter, earning a substantial income before her breakthrough in the entertainment industry.

While these Latino celebrities have achieved great success in their chosen paths, it is fascinating to consider the different roads they could have traveled. Ultimately, their talents and determination have brought them to where they are today.