Upgrade Your TV This Black Friday with These Early Deals at Walmart

Walmart has kicked off its early Black Friday deals, offering an excellent opportunity for tech enthusiasts to upgrade their TVs. If you are eager topass the rush and start enjoying your new set right away, we have selected the top four Black Friday TV deals available at Walmart.

At the top of our list is the LG B3 OLED, a 55-inch TV priced at $996 (originally $1,369). Renowned for its outstanding performance, we awarded this TV 4.5 stars in our review and labeled it the “dark horse” of the OLED world in 2023. Delivering exceptional value for under $1,000, it is a versatile choice suitable for both gaming and movie enthusiasts.

For those seeking a larger display, we highly recommend the 65-inch LG C2 OLED, now retailing for $1,399 (originally $2,099). Its predecessor, the C2, was our TV of the year last year, and the 2023 replacement model incorporates a few noteworthy improvements, making the C2 an exceptional choice at its reduced price.

If you are on a budget, the 58-inch Hisense R6 Roku TV is an excellent option. With a price tag of $268 (originally $338), it offers incredible value for the size. Additionally, its Roku smart TV software is perfect for lower-priced sets, providing a user-friendly experience.

For those looking for an even more affordable option, Walmart’s Black Friday deals feature the 50-inch Onn. Roku set priced at just $148. Walmart Plus members can access this deal at 11 PM ET, while non-members can avail of it at 3 PM ET.

Lastly, if you desire a TV with a touch of elegance, the 50-inch Samsung Frame QLED TV is available for $999 (originally $1,297). This set showcases a sleek physical design and features a separate cable box, allowing for easy wall-mounting and cable management.

Don’t miss these fantastic early Black Friday TV deals at Walmart and enjoy an enhanced viewing experience with a brand-new television!

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

1. What are the early Black Friday deals at Walmart?

Walmart is currently offering early Black Friday deals on a range of products, including TVs. You can find great discounts on various TV models from popular brands.

2. What is the LG B3 OLED TV?

The LG B3 OLED is a 55-inch TV known for its exceptional performance. It has received favorable reviews and is recommended for both gaming and movie watching.

3. Are there any budget-friendly TV options available?

Yes, Walmart offers budget-friendly TV options such as the 58-inch Hisense R6 Roku TV for $268 and the 50-inch Onn. Roku set for just $148.

4. Can I mount the Samsung Frame QLED TV on the wall?

Yes, the Samsung Frame QLED TV features a smart physical design that allows for easy wall-mounting. It even includes a separate box to hide cables, ensuring a clean and organized setup.

(Note: The original article’s source is not specified, but it is assumed to be Walmart’s website.)