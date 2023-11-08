Upgrade Your TV with Walmart’s Early Black Friday Deals

Looking to elevate your TV-watching experience this Black Friday? Look no further than Walmart, which has already launched its early Black Friday deals. Score amazing discounts on top-notch TVs today, beating the crowds and enjoying your new set immediately. We’ve handpicked the four most outstanding Black Friday TV deals that are bound to impress you.

At the top of our list is the 55-inch LG B3 OLED, priced at $996 instead of $1,369. This TV has received a stellar 4.5-star rating in our review and has been dubbed the “dark horse” of the 2023 OLED world. Its unbeatable value, priced below $1,000, makes it an excellent investment for both gaming enthusiasts and movie lovers.

If you desire a larger screen, we highly recommend the 65-inch LG C2 OLED. With a reduced price of $1,399 from $2,099, this TV was our top pick last year. Despite being replaced a newer model this year, the C2 retains its exceptional value with a few enhancements.

For those on a tighter budget, the 58-inch Hisense R6 Roku TV is just what you need. Priced at $268 instead of $338, it offers an impressive display size without breaking the bank. Additionally, the Roku smart TV software it features is perfect for lower-priced sets, providing an easy-to-use interface.

For an even more economical option, Walmart’s Black Friday deals showcase the 50-inch Onn. Roku set, available for a mere $148. This incredible price will be live for Walmart Plus members at 11 PM ET and for everyone else at 3 PM ET.

Lastly, if you crave a TV with a touch of elegance, the 50-inch Samsung Frame QLED TV is a steal at $999, discounted from $1,297. This set boasts a sophisticated physical design, concealing all its cables in a separate box for seamless wall-mounting.

Whether you prefer budget-friendly options or crave the ultimate viewing experience, Walmart’s early Black Friday TV deals offer something for everyone. Don’t miss out on these incredible discounts and upgrade your TV today!

