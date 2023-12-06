Latin Artists Dominate TikTok’s Top Tracks of 2023

Summary:

TikTok has unveiled its official 2023 Year in Music data, revealing the most popular tracks on the platform. Latin artists have made a significant impact, with their songs featuring heavily on both the national and global lists. From Yng Lvcas and Peso Pluma’s “La Bebe (Remix)” to Shakira and Karol G’s epic duet “TQG,” Latin music has proven to be a powerhouse on TikTok. However, there were also non-Latin selections that made it to the top 10, showcasing the platform’s diversity and global appeal.

Latin Presence on the Global List:

Latin artists have claimed three spots on TikTok’s Global List, demonstrating their immense popularity. “La Bebe (Remix)” Yng Lvcas and Peso Pluma secured the sixth position, while “LALA” Myke Towers reached number seven. The highly anticipated collaboration between Shakira and Karol G, “TQG,” also made its mark at number nine.

Non-Latin Selections:

While Latin artists stole the spotlight, non-Latin songs also grabbed attention on TikTok. FIFTY FIFTY’s “Cupid – Twin Ver – Sped Up Version,” Mae Stephens’ “If We Ever Broke Up,” and Justine Skye’s “Collide (more sped up)” claimed the top three positions. Doechii’s “What It Is – Solo Version,” FLI:P’s “มองนานๆ,” thuy’s “girls like me don’t cry (sped up),” and Jain’s “Makeba” also appeared on the chart.

Ice Spice’s Success:

Ice Spice emerged as another popular artist on TikTok, with her collaboration “Boy’s a Liar Pt. 2” featuring PinkPanthress ranking at number five for the most popular track in the U.S. Her catchy song “In Ha Mood” also found a spot at number eight. In the U.K., “Boy’s a Liar Pt. 2” reached number seven on the top TikTok songs.

Additional Latin Artists:

TikTok’s end-of-year lists also celebrate the achievements of other Latin artists. Selena Gomez, Ice Spice, and Cardi B were recognized among the top 10 hitmakers in the U.S. Kimberly Loaiza, a Mexican internet personality and singer, claimed the number one spot on the global list, followed Selena Gomez at number two and Feid at number five. Karol G and Shakira also earned spots at number seven and ten, respectively.

Recognition for Young Miko:

Young Miko, an up-and-coming artist, secured the second position on TikTok’s breakthrough stars list in the U.S. This recognition signifies the platform’s support for emerging talent and their commitment to showcasing diverse and dynamic content to its global audience.