Bollywood Actresses Dominate the Top 50 Most-Followed Instagram Accounts

Social media presence has become a significant factor in measuring the success of actors and actresses, alongside box office numbers. In the realm of Instagram, Bollywood actresses have proven to be particularly influential, with three of them securing spots on the Top 50 list of most-followed accounts.

As of September 18, 2023, Priyanka Chopra, Shraddha Kapoor, and Alia Bhatt stand out as the only Bollywood actresses in this coveted list. Priyanka Chopra, the multi-talented global star, holds the 41st position with an impressive 89.3 million followers. Apart from promoting her projects, Chopra gives her fans a glimpse into her happy family life with her husband, Nick Jonas, and their daughter, Malti Marie.

Shraddha Kapoor closely follows at number 46 with 82.9 million followers. Alongside promoting her films, Kapoor utilizes her Instagram account as a fashion portfolio, continuously inspiring her fans with her sense of style.

At the 50th spot is Alia Bhatt, a recent recipient of the National Film Award, with 79.7 million Instagram followers. Bhatt’s account allows fans to stay updated on her current and upcoming projects, including the highly anticipated film Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. Additionally, her constant posts featuring romantic moments with her partner, Ranbir Kapoor, make up for Kapoor’s absence from social media.

It is interesting to note that while these actresses enjoy massive followings, other notable Bollywood stars such as Deepika Padukone, Katrina Kaif, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan fall slightly behind in terms of Instagram followers.

Virat Kohli, the renowned Indian cricketer, is the only other Indian personality in the Top 50 list, securing the 16th position with an impressive 259 million followers.

In the Top 10 most-followed Instagram accounts, we find the likes of IG’s official handle, Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi, Selena Gomez, Kylie Jenner, The Rock (Dwayne Johnson), Ariana Grande, Kim Kardashian, Beyoncé, and Khloé Kardashian, all of whom possess massive online followings.

Social media has undeniably become a powerful platform for Bollywood actresses to engage with their fans, promote their work, and offer glimpses into their personal lives, solidifying their status as influential figures both on and off the screen.

Sources:

– URL1: Source Article