New Netflix Comedies That Will Leave You in Stitches

When it comes to finding the perfect comedy to watch on Netflix, the options can seem overwhelming. But fear not, because we’ve curated a list of hilarious films that are guaranteed to make you laugh until you cry. These comedies offer a fresh take on the genre and are sure to keep you entertained during your weekend nights in.

“Red Notice” (2021) takes you on a thrilling adventure with Dwayne Johnson as Agent John Hartley, who specializes in tracking down high-warrant criminals. When he catches art thief Nolan Booth (Ryan Reynolds), a deal is struck that leads to an unexpected chase to catch “The Bishop” (Gal Gadot), another notorious thief. The action and comedic chemistry between the talented cast will leave you on the edge of your seat.

In “Murder Mystery” (2019), Jennifer Aniston and Adam Sandler find themselves as prime suspects in the murder of an elderly billionaire while on their European vacation. With their detective skills and love for mystery, they embark on a mission to clear their names and uncover the true culprit. This film combines comedy, mystery, and a touch of romance to create an entertaining and suspenseful experience.

“Set It Up” (2018) introduces us to overworked assistants Harper (Zoey Deutch) and Charlie (Glen Powell), who decide to play matchmakers for their demanding bosses. This romantic comedy follows their journey as they try to set up their bosses on dates, hoping to spark a connection. Will their plan succeed, or will they end up with even more chaos on their hands?

“The Man from Toronto” (2022) brings together the unlikely duo of Kevin Hart and Woody Harrelson. When Teddy (Hart) is mistaken as a villainous assassin, he teams up with the FBI to clear his name. However, things take a hilarious turn when he is forced to continue pretending to be the trained hitman Toronto (Harrelson) himself. This action-packed comedy will keep you laughing from start to finish.

These are just a few of the Netflix comedies that are perfect for a night of laughter and entertainment. So grab your popcorn, settle in, and get ready to enjoy these hilarious films.

—

FAQ

What are some of the best Netflix comedies?

Some of the best Netflix comedies include “Red Notice,” “Murder Mystery,” “Set It Up,” and “The Man from Toronto.” These films offer a perfect combination of humor, action, and romance to keep you entertained.

Are these comedies suitable for all ages?

While some of these comedies are suitable for all ages, others may contain content that is more mature. It is always recommended to check the ratings and descriptions of the films before watching them with younger viewers.

Can I find these comedies on other streaming platforms?

The availability of these comedies on other streaming platforms may vary. However, you can check other popular streaming platforms such as Amazon Prime Video or Hulu to see if they are available.

Are there any sequels or spin-offs of these comedies?

As of now, there are no known sequels or spin-offs of these comedies. However, the world of entertainment is constantly evolving, so it’s always possible for future projects to be announced.

Where can I find more recommendations for Netflix comedies?

For more recommendations on Netflix comedies, you can browse through the comedy genre section on Netflix itself or read articles and reviews from reputable entertainment websites and blogs. Additionally, you can also ask friends or family for their personal recommendations.