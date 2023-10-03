Meta Stock and Google Stock Highlighted in IBD Screen of the Day

Today’s IBD Screen of the Day features top ideas from the Relative Strength Line New Highs screen, which identifies high-growth stocks with RS lines that are making new highs. Meta Platforms (META), the parent company of Facebook and Instagram, and Alphabet (GOOGL), the parent company of Google, are among the stocks to watch in this screen.

Meta stock is currently building a cup base with a buy point of 326.20, according to IBD MarketSmith chart analysis. The stock is also showing an early entry opportunity at 312.87. However, Meta stock declined 1.9% midday Tuesday, potentially erasing the gains made on Monday. It is crucial for the stock to maintain its position above the 50-day line.

At its recent Connect conference, Meta unveiled new smart glasses with a built-in AI assistant. Alongside this innovation, Meta also announced the release of Quest 3 virtual-reality headset and various generative AI tools, aiming to provide users more reasons to engage with the platforms. CEO Mark Zuckerberg’s unveiling of lifelike avatars further solidified the company’s vision for a metaverse future.

With strong fundamentals and significant price gains since early November, Meta stock boasts a 98 out of 99 IBD Composite Rating. It is also classified as an IBD Leaderboard stock.

Google stock, on the other hand, is attempting to rebound from its 10-week line. However, it lost 1% on Tuesday. A decisive bounce from this key benchmark could position Google stock in a new buy area. Despite the market correction, it is worth noting that a follow-through day could occur at any time, restoring the market outlook to an uptrend.

Outside of Meta and Google stocks, the Screen of the Day also highlighted Dropbox and Manhattan Associates. Dropbox, which declined nearly 2% on Tuesday, is forming a flat base with a buy point of 28.68. Manhattan Associates dropped 1.3% but recently regained its 50-day line. The stock is about 5% below a cup-with-handle entry and may be forming a new handle.

Dropbox provides a work collaboration software platform that allows users to store, share, and collaborate on files online. Manhattan Associates specializes in selling warehouse management software and order-management system software.

