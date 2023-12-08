Charitable Train Displays Delight and Give Back to the Community

In the enchanting world of miniature steam engines, the Elizabethtown organization known as The Train Guys is combining their love for trains with the holiday spirit. Their annual model train display is not only a delightful spectacle to behold but also serves a greater purpose – to benefit the Elizabethtown Public Library.

The Train Guys, a group of train enthusiasts who are reliving their childhood passion, have come together to share their trains with the community. Craig Coble, one of the founding members, describes the group as individuals who “had trains as a kid and [now] look forward to playing with their trains again, but also sharing them with the community.”

This month, locals and visitors alike will have the opportunity to witness the magic of these miniature steam engines at the Elizabethtown Public Library. The model train display, lovingly created The Train Guys, will spark child-like wonder and transport viewers back to nostalgic memories of their own childhood holidays.

What makes this exhibit even more special is that it goes beyond being a mere spectacle. By attending and enjoying the train display, visitors will be directly contributing to the betterment of their community. The proceeds from the event will benefit the Elizabethtown Public Library, supporting its mission to provide educational resources and programming for all.

Through these charitable train displays, The Train Guys are not only spreading joy but also teaching valuable lessons about electrical wiring and local history. The fascinating world of model trains serves as a captivating educational tool, enticing both children and adults to learn while having fun.

So, if you’re looking for a heartwarming way to embrace the holiday season, head to the Elizabethtown Public Library and immerse yourself in the enchanting world of trains. Witness the beauty of these miniature steam engines while knowing that your visit is making a tangible difference in your community.