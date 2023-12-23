Celebrities Who Took the Plunge at a Young Age: A Look at Early Hollywood Marriages

From Drew Barrymore and Demi Moore to Kim Kardashian and Marilyn Monroe, many celebrities walked down the aisle before they even reached their 20s. While some Hollywood relationships end in divorce, these couples took the plunge at an age when most people are still figuring themselves out.

Olivia Wilde, at 19 years old, married Italian-American filmmaker Tao Ruspoli, who was 28 at the time. They divorced after eight years of marriage, with Wilde reflecting on how she had stunted her growth getting married so young.

Cher and Sonny Bono tied the knot when she was 18 and he was 29. They had a child together but ultimately split due to Sonny’s controlling nature and womanizing habits.

Singer LeAnn Rimes married actor Dean Sheremet when she was 19. Nine years later, they divorced, with Sheremet admitting that the passion for their marriage had faded and he hadn’t been the person he should have been.

Kim Kardashian, known for her high-profile relationships, was also a teen bride. She eloped and married music producer Damon Thomas at the age of 19. Three years later, they divorced, with Kardashian accusing Thomas of being abusive and controlling.

These are just a few examples of Hollywood stars who entered into marriage at a young age. While some marriages ended quickly, others lasted longer or even resulted in reconciliations. The reasons for these early unions varied, but they often involved a lack of self-discovery or external factors like fame and pressure.

Marriage is a complex and personal decision, and celebrities are no exception to the challenges and struggles that come with it. As these stars have shown, age does not always determine the success or longevity of a marriage, and sometimes, it takes time and growth to truly understand what makes a relationship work.