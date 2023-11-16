New Celebrities Who Remain Friends with the Trump Family

When celebrities and politicians form friendships, it often piques the public’s interest. This was evident during the presidency of Donald Trump when many A-listers distanced themselves from the Trump family due to political disagreements. However, amidst the fallout, there are still surprising celebrities who have maintained their bond with the Trumps.

Ivanka Trump, for instance, has remained close with the likes of Kim Kardashian and Hugh Jackman. Despite their differing political views, Ivanka and Karlie Kloss have reportedly been hanging out frequently since Ivanka stepped down from politics. Their once strained relationship seems to have developed into a strong friendship.

Another unexpected friendship is between Ivanka and Kim Kardashian. They connected at the 2014 Met Gala and have remained friends since then. Their friendship grew even stronger as Kardashian pursued a career in law.

Hugh Jackman, known for his role as Wolverine, has been friends with Ivanka and her ex-wife Deborra-Lee Furness for decades. Jackman defended their friendship, stating that he wouldn’t abandon a long-term friendship just because of political differences.

The Trump family has also made surprising connections in royalty circles. Ivanka Trump has been friends with Queen Rania Al Abdullah of Jordan for years, and they have been seen attending events together. Additionally, Princess Eugenie of York and Ivanka seem to have a friendly relationship, as Ivanka liked a post announcing the birth of Eugenie’s second child.

Not limited to celebrities in the entertainment industry, the Hilton family has been connected to the Trumps for years. Kathy Hilton and her daughters have frequently attended Donald Trump’s parties.

Sports stars have also maintained friendships with the Trump family. Donald Trump and Mike Tyson have been friends for decades, and they continue to support each other. Tiger Woods, known for his golfing prowess, is also a longtime friend of Trump and has received the Presidential Medal of Freedom from him.

Other celebrities like Sean “P.Diddy” Combs, Tom Brady, Kanye West, Karen Shiboleth, and EJ Johnson have also maintained friendships with the Trump family, despite the political climate.

These friendships demonstrate that personal connections can transcend political differences. While it may be surprising to see celebrities staying close to the Trumps, it reminds us that relationships are complex and can’t always be defined politics alone.

