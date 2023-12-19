Which States Offer Tax Relief for Retirement Income?

Summary: Retirement income is not taxed in certain states, allowing retirees to avoid paying taxes on their 401(k), IRA, and pension distributions. Additionally, many states exempt Social Security payments from taxation. This article explores the states that provide tax relief for retirees and highlights the best companies to open a retirement account with.

Tax-Friendly States for Retirees

When it comes to taxing retirement income, each state has its approach. While some states do not have income tax at all, others offer exemptions specifically for retirement income. Most states do not tax Social Security benefits, and some only tax certain types of retirement funds like 401(k)s and IRAs but not pensions.

Here are the states that do not tax any income, including retirement income:

– Alaska

– Florida

– Nevada

– New Hampshire (taxes interest and dividends)

– South Dakota

– Tennessee

– Texas

– Washington

– Wyoming

In addition, these states exempt retirement income, such as 401(k)s, IRAs, pension distributions, and Social Security benefits, from income tax:

– Alabama

– Arizona

– Arkansas

– California

– Delaware

– Georgia

– Idaho

– Illinois

– Indiana

– Iowa

– Kentucky

– Louisiana

– Maine

– Maryland

– Massachusetts

– Michigan

– Mississippi

– New Jersey

– New York

– North Carolina

– North Dakota

– Ohio

– Oklahoma

– Oregon

– Pennsylvania

– South Carolina

– Virginia

– West Virginia

– Wisconsin

Furthermore, these states do not tax pension income, although they may provide credits or exemptions for a portion of it:

– Alabama (taxes 401(k) and IRA distributions)

– Alaska

– Florida

– Hawaii (taxes 401(k) and IRA distributions)

– Illinois

– Iowa

– Mississippi

– Nevada

– New Hampshire

– Pennsylvania

– South Dakota

– Tennessee

– Texas

– Washington

– Wyoming

Selecting the Right Retirement Account

Setting up a retirement account is crucial for maintaining financial security during retirement. The most accessible option for many is an employer’s 401(k) plan, especially if they offer matching contributions. By contributing to a 401(k), individuals can lower their taxable income.

For those without access to a 401(k) or those looking to supplement their retirement savings, a Roth IRA is an excellent choice. Contributions to a Roth IRA are made with after-tax dollars, allowing tax-free withdrawals in retirement. Diversifying one’s portfolio with both a 401(k) and a Roth IRA is advantageous, as it provides different tax benefits and withdrawal options.

Recommended companies for opening a retirement account include Charles Schwab and Fidelity Investments, which offer Roth IRA options. Additionally, robo-advisors like Wealthfront provide automated investment options, including Roth IRAs.

When selecting a retirement account, it is crucial to consider minimum deposit and balance requirements, fees, investment options, and educational resources offered each provider. Conducting thorough research ensures that retirees make informed decisions to maximize their retirement savings.

In conclusion, while tax laws should not be the sole determining factor for choosing where to retire, they are undeniably significant. By understanding which states offer tax relief for retirement income, individuals can make informed decisions about their finances and plan for a secure retirement.