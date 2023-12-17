Celebrities Called Out for Rude Behavior Towards Restaurant Staff

Summary: A recent trend on social media platforms like TikTok and Buzzfeed has exposed celebrities who have allegedly been rude to service industry workers. While it’s important to remember that celebrities are human and can have bad days, these first-hand accounts shed light on how some personalities treat restaurant staff.

Leslie Mann & Judd Apatow:

One TikTok user shared her experience of serving Leslie Mann and Judd Apatow, expressing disappointment at their rudeness. The user questioned whether they were just having a bad day.

Kylie Jenner:

In a viral video, Kylie Jenner was called out for allegedly tipping only $20 on a $500 order, earning her a low rating.

Joel McHale:

Community actor Joel McHale faced backlash after a user shared a negative encounter, describing him as rude when asked about his meal preferences.

Hailey Bieber:

Hailey Bieber’s behavior was criticized in a viral video, prompting her to respond and apologize for any bad experiences caused her.

Kendall Jenner:

According to Julia Carolan, Kendall Jenner often appeared distant and had someone else speak for her instead of directly interacting with the staff.

Laura Dern:

Buzzfeed’s article featured a server who claimed Laura Dern was entitled and left a small tip, which cost them money.

Rachael Ray:

Another server shared their unfortunate experience with Rachael Ray, labeling her as “the worst.”

Jason Priestley:

Jason Priestley was accused of leaving a $20 tip on a $600 bill, according to a server’s account in the same Buzzfeed piece.

Katherine Waterston:

Katherine Waterston received a low rating from a server who claimed she was unfriendly and made them feel uncomfortable.

Darren Criss:

Darren Criss was called out for not understanding the concept of having one server per table, as he constantly flagged down different staff members.

James Corden:

James Corden was controversially labeled the “most abusive customer” the owner of a restaurant in New York City, who decided to 86 him permanently.

Jennifer Lopez:

An old story resurfaced about Jennifer Lopez allegedly taking money out of tips if she believed Ben Affleck had tipped too much.

These accounts provide insight into the behavior of celebrities when interacting with service industry workers. While it’s essential to remember that people can have bad days, these stories shed light on encounters that have left a negative impression on restaurant staff, leading to the call-out culture on social media.