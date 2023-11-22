New Perspectives on Celebrities Joining The Real Housewives

Over the years, there have been numerous rumors and speculations about celebrities potentially joining the cast of different Real Housewives franchises. While some have expressed interest in joining the reality TV phenomenon, others have made it clear that they have no intention of becoming housewives. Let’s take a look at some intriguing perspectives from celebrities on whether they would consider joining The Real Housewives.

Paula Abdul, known for her music career and as a judge on American Idol, revealed that she was honored to be asked to join The Real Housewives. However, she believes that her true place is on the couch, indulging in the pop-culture phenomenon while enjoying some popcorn with her beloved dogs.

Sarah Michelle Gellar, renowned for her iconic role in Buffy the Vampire Slayer, admits that she would “never say never” to appearing on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. She does, however, express concerns about breaking the fourth wall and adapting to the reality TV format.

Actress Julia Fox, who is friends with former Real Housewives of New York star Leah McSweeney, has a more cautious viewpoint. She believes in feeling out the dynamics of the new cast before deciding if joining The Real Housewives of New York reboot is the right move for her.

Meanwhile, Tia Mowry, from the sitcom Family Reunion, was intrigued the possibility of appearing on The Real Housewives of Atlanta. However, after hearing some behind-the-scenes stories from the legendary Kenya Moore, Tia admitted that she’s a little scared of the intensity that comes with being on the show.

Danielle Jonas, wife of Kevin Jonas, was approached to join The Real Housewives of New Jersey. Although she believes the experience might be overwhelming, her husband thinks she could handle it and hold her own among the drama.

While Kris Jenner has made occasional appearances on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, she made it clear that joining the cast full-time is not something she sees herself doing. With a busy life and numerous other projects, Kris believes the show doesn’t need a Kris Jenner and is doing just fine without her.

Rebecca Romijn, during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live, disagreed with the statement that she would make an amazing Beverly Hills housewife. While she didn’t elaborate on her reasons, it seems she prefers to focus on other aspects of her career.

Supermodel and TV personality Chrissy Teigen, although a fan of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, doesn’t see herself joining the cast. She believes that being a fan of the show might make it challenging to bring a fresh perspective, and she admits that she isn’t fond of confrontation and would likely shed many tears if she were on the show.

During an episode of her Archetypes podcast, Meghan Markle spoke with Andy Cohen, the creator of The Real Housewives franchise, but did not reveal whether she would consider joining the show. While this leaves it open to speculation, it’s clear that the Duchess of Sussex has had conversations about the popular reality series.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Q: Can celebrities join The Real Housewives?

A: Yes, celebrities have been approached to join various Real Housewives franchises. Some have expressed interest, while others have declined the opportunity.

Q: Why do some celebrities decline to join?

A: Celebrities may decline to join The Real Housewives for various reasons. Some may prefer to enjoy the show as viewers rather than participants, while others may have concerns about the format or the potential for intense drama.

Q: Have any celebrities joined The Real Housewives?

A: Yes, several celebrities, such as Lisa Rinna, Erika Jayne, and Denise Richards, have joined different Real Housewives franchises over the years.

Q: Is it common for celebrities to be asked to join reality TV shows?

A: It is not uncommon for celebrities to be approached to join reality TV shows, especially those with established names and large fan bases. The inclusion of celebrities can bring added star power and intrigue to the shows.

