Discover 10 Quaint Pennsylvania Towns for a Winter Getaway

Pennsylvania is not just a summer destination. The winter months offer a unique and enchanting experience in the state’s small towns. From festive holiday events to historic attractions and picturesque landscapes, here are 10 small towns in Pennsylvania that are perfect for a winter getaway.

1. Lititz

Step into the charming town of Lititz, located in Pennsylvania German Country. Immerse yourself in the town’s historic downtown, where you can enjoy locally owned shops, art galleries, and even the oldest pretzel bakery in the country.

2. Ligonier

Explore the historic town of Ligonier in the Laurel Highlands. Visit Fort Ligonier, an important site during the French and Indian War, and then warm up in the town’s cozy downtown filled with shops and restaurants.

3. Bedford

Travel to Bedford, known for its historic downtown and healing springs. Relax at a spa or visit the Omni Bedford Springs Resort, where numerous presidents have stayed. Don’t miss the giant coffee pot, a quirky roadside attraction turned museum.

4. Honesdale

Experience the beauty of Honesdale during winter. This small town, known for its local businesses and artists, inspired the holiday classic “Winter Wonderland.” Enjoy winter activities like skiing and snowshoeing in the nearby Pocono Mountains.

5. New Hope

Escape to New Hope, located on the Delaware River. This small town is a short distance from major cities like Philadelphia and New York City. Enjoy delicious treats from local bakeries, take a scenic ride on the New Hope Railroad, and catch a show at the Bucks County Playhouse.

6. Wellsboro

Before exploring the Pa. Grand Canyon, make a stop in Wellsboro. With its gas lamps and Victorian charm, the town hosts the Dickens of a Christmas celebration. Afterward, visit Leonard Harrison State Park for stunning views of the gorge.

7. Stroudsburg

Discover the Pocono Mountains in Stroudsburg. This town offers access to scenic hiking trails and hosts the Winterfest festival in February, featuring impressive ice sculptures.

8. Millvale

Just minutes from Pittsburgh, Millvale has a unique energy. Explore one-of-a-kind shops, visit the Maxo Vanka murals at St. Nicholas Croatian Church, and enjoy live music at Mr. Smalls Theatre.

9. Mifflinburg

Immerse yourself in the holiday spirit in Mifflinburg, home to the oldest outdoor Christmas market in the United States. Explore the town’s rich history as a center of horse-drawn carriage manufacturing and indulge in traditional German snacks at the Christkindl Market.

10. North East

Experience the charm of North East, located in the picturesque Lake Erie region. Enjoy local wineries, explore the town’s historic downtown, and soak in the natural beauty of the surrounding area.

Don’t let the winter season deter you from exploring Pennsylvania’s small towns. These delightful destinations offer a variety of experiences, from historic sites and charming downtowns to winter wonderlands and festive events. Plan your winter getaway and discover the magic of small-town Pennsylvania.